Michael James Stephens, age 55 of Poplar Bluff, MO formerly of New Douglas, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his residence in Poplar Bluff, MO.

He was born on Friday, October 16, 1964 in Granite City, IL.

He was the son of James H. and Phyllis Stephens.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, working with tools, fishing, and enjoying nature on the Cane Creek residence.

He was very strong in his faith with God and was always looking forward to a good talk about Jesus.

Mike is survived by his wife: Beverly L. Stephens of Poplar Bluff, MO; 2 daughters: Lacey SanMiguel and Crystal Taylor; 2 sons: Jason Stephens and Dillon McGaughy; 13 grandchildren; His parents: James and Phyllis Stephens; 2 sisters: Debbie Robertson and Tammy Fleer; As well as many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation for Michael Stephens will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at the Fowler & Sons Funeral Home located at 16984 Highway 67 South in Neelyville, MO 63954 and on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the United House of Prayer located at 511 W Garner Street in New Douglas, IL 62074.

Funeral Services for Michael Stephens will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the United House of Prayer in New Douglas, IL with Pastor Larry Kersner officiating.

Burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the local arrangements and services for Michael James Stephens and his Family.