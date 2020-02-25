Mildred L. Henderson

Mildred L. (Hubert) Henderson, 101 of Greenville, IL passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Cedarhurst at Greenville facility. Mildred was born January 25, 1919 in Beckemeyer, IL to Tony and Catherine ‘Dene’ (Oechsner) Hubert. In early life, she moved with her family to the farm near Hookdale, IL and then later to the Oechsner farm in Fayette County. She married Maurice F. Henderson on November 22, 1941 in Troy, MO. She attended schools in Keyesport and Mulberry Grove, IL graduating from Mulberry Grove High School in 1937. She worked as a checker in Kroger and IGA stores, as well as, Bass Funeral Home in Greenville and Hillsboro, IL. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Greenville, IL where she taught nursery Sunday school for many years.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Marlyce Henderson of Greenville, IL.

Funeral service will be at the First United Methodist Church, Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1 pm. Friends may call from 4-7 pm, Thursday, February 27, 2020. Memorials are to be given to the First United Methodist Church, Bond County Hospice and/or Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister Florendena Elam.

