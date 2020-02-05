Nellie Jean Funderburk

Nellie Jean (nee Atwood) Funderburk, 91, of Coffeen, IL, died Monday, February 3, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Nellie Jean was born November 1, 1928, to Irl and Genevieve (nee Smith) Atwood, at home in Fayette County.

She was a member of the Pocahontas United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir and also quilted for the church. She lived most of her life in Vandalia and Pocahontas. She was very loved by her family and friends and everyone who knew her.

Besides being a housewife, she worked in many fields including as a hairdresser, a waitress/food service operator for various venues, a truck weigh station inspector for the state of Illinois, and selling real estate with Wil Holzinger.

She is survived by her children, James M. (Brenda) Snow, Greenville, IL, Deborah McCormick, Coffeen, IL, Carol L. (Randall) Weiss, Highland, IL, Thomas R. (Dana) Funderburk, Kirksville, MO, William “Troy” (Tracy) Funderburk, Pocahontas, IL; step daughter, Pam (David) Clanton, Pocahontas, IL; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deedra Jill Sidwell; sons-in-law, Dan Sidwell and Earl McCormick; husband, Tom Funderburk; sister, Lucille Osborne; brother-in-law, Gene Osborne.

Memorials may be made to the Pocahontas United Methodist Church.

Visitation: Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, Pocahontas United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Thursday, February 6, 11:00 am, Pocahontas United Methodist Church.

Clergy: Brother Ray Snider.

Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL