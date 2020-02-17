Patricia A. “Theresa” Kniepmann, nee Robben, age 79, of Breese and formerly of Germantown and Osage Beach, MO, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born February 21, 1940 in Germantown, the daughter of the late George and Emelia, nee Billhartz, Robben.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Alvin “Pete” Kniepmann, whom she married December 29, 1959 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died December 9, 2009; siblings, Vincent Robben, Sally Netemeyer, and George Robben; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Alice Robben, Louis Netemeyer, Cletus Wiedner, Fred Bohnenkemper, George Henken, Floyd Poelker, and Harold Herbert.

Surviving are her children, Sheila (Dr. Bret, DDS) Gruender of Highland, Sharon (Jerry) Henrichs of Germantown, and Rodney (Lynda) Kniepmann of Ballwin, MO; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jesse) Case, Allison (fiancé Jonathan Illig) Gruender, Jessica (Tim McGee) Henrichs, Jordan (Jackie) Henrichs, Ryan and Andrew Kniepmann; greatgrandchildren, Sawyer and Vera Case; siblings, Florence Wiedner of Highland, Mary Ann Bohnenkemper of St. Louis, MO, Eleanor Henken of O’Fallon, Emilia Poelker of Belleville, Rose Herbert of Belleville, Patty (Frank) Huels of O’Fallon, and Francis (Carol) Robben of Highland; and a sister-in-law, Marianette Robben of St. Charles, MO.

Mrs. Kniepmann along with her husband, were owners/operators of Kniepmann’s Country Store and the Germantown IGA in Germantown. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, golfing, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and the Lake Regional Hospital Auxiliary in Osage Beach, MO.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to American Parkinson’s Disease Association and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Germantown who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.