Rheba C. “Charlene” Williamson, age 81, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born on Sunday, January 15, 1939 at 3:00 a.m. in Jefferson County, IL in a snow storm, the fifth child born to the late Charlie and Rheba, nee Pettypool, Whisenhunt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Melvin Whisenhunt, Lester Whisenhunt, Sue Wolf, and Mary Ellen (Charles) Johnson.

Surviving are her husband Charles Williamson of Trenton, whom she married May 15, 1957 in Jefferson County, IL; children, Karen (Jim) Huffman of Medway, OH, Mark (Lisa) Williamson of Newbury Twp, OH, and Stephanie (Joel) Weyer of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, Michael (Monique) Huffman, Robert Williamson, Jessica and Rhebecca Weyer; step-grandchildren, John and Joseph Goodwin; sister, Edna (Vernon) Denham of Minooka, IL; and a sister-in-law, Mona Whisenhunt of Georgia.

Charlene formerly worked at Hexacomb Inc. in Trenton and was an artist who loved to paint.

Funeral Service will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at West Gate Baptist Church in Trenton with Pastor Paul Hooks officiating.

Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at West Gate Baptist Church in Trenton.

Memorials may be made to West Gate Baptist Church and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Trenton who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.