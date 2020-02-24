Robert A. Heinz, age 86 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on May 31, 1933, in Livingston, IL, the son of Paul and Margaret (nee Slaviero) Heinz.

On November 05, 1960, he married Betty L. Oberdalhoff, who he refered to as his “Boopie”, at Alhambra, IL. She survives in Highland, IL.

He was a former Lions Club Member and member of #1535 Carpenters Union.

Bob was born in Livingston, IL and graduated Livingston High School in 1952. He joined the US Army during the Korean War and when he got home he attended Ranken Trade School, studying carpentry. He worked as a carpenter most of his life for many contractors in the area. He ran his own business of Robert Heinz Builder for 17 years doing mostly residential construction. Bob enjoyed oil painting, taking “Boopie”, his loving wife of 59 years, to dances and Polka dancing, trips to Tunica and the Ozarks, fishing, and working on projects in his shop. Family time was very important to him.

Survivors include:

Wife – Betty L. Heinz, nee Oberdalhoff, Highland, IL

Son – Bradley D. (Gina) Heinz, Clermont, FL

Son – Barton L. “Bart” (Michelle) Heinz, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Brett A. Heinz (Fiancee Haley Melton), Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Andrea L. (Daniel) Maxson, Lincoln, IL

Grandchild – Alec R. Kustermann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Alex P. (Anna) Kuczka, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Alyssa M. Kuczka (Significant Other Shane Skelt), Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Chloey Heinz

Great Grandchild – Brecklynn Hicks

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Paul Heinz

Mother – Margaret Heinz, nee Sleviero

Daughter In-law – Danyelle R. Heinz – Died 3/10/2013

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital or Siteman Cancer Center.