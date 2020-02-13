Ronald “Ron” L. Robertson, 69, of Pocahontas, IL, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL, surrounded by his family.

Ron was born April 11, 1950, to William and Dathel (nee Sanders) Robertson, in Ft. Hood, TX. On April 28, 1972, he married Julia Zeller in Edwardsville, IL.

Ron enlisted in the United States Army in 1967, and served in the Vietnam War. Among the medals he received was the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam service medal, Army commendation medal, and good conduct medal.

Ron was a member of Local 622 from June 25, 1986 until he retired in 2015. He built and raced stock cars since 1973 and founded Wonder Acres Racing. He won numerous track championships. Ron also loved to dance and could imitate James Brown to the “T.” He was a real family man and loved taking his granddaughter on 4-wheeler rides. He especially enjoyed getting together for family gatherings.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Robertson, Highland, IL; daughter Eileen McGinn, Highland, IL; sisters, Connie (Bill) McClish, Arkansas, Judy Clark, Kentucky, Drucilla (Stan) Sneed, Cottage Hills, IL; brothers Don (Lola) Robertson, Grantfork, IL, August Haegler, Pocahontas, IL; granddaughter, Phoenix Wright; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lester Robertson; sister, Patricia Dooley.

Visitation: Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Sunday, February 16, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Funeral Service: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 1:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Adam Haas

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.