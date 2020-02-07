Samuel Dwight Bohle, 76, of Highland, IL passed away on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. A graveside service will take place on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery in Coffeen, IL. Rev. Dean Guyman will officiate.

Mr. Bohle was born on June 22nd, 1943 in LaGrange Township, Bond County, IL to the late William and Lillian (Ernst) Bohle. He is a graduate of Mulberry Grove High School Class of 1961. Mr. Bohle was a Naval Veteran. He married Linda Rench, they later divorced; Vickie Heuer, they later divorced; and Linda Goss, they later divorced. Mr. Bohle worked on Concrete Construction and was a member of the Concrete Finishers Union. He owned Circle B Western Wear in Greenville, IL; Circle B Restaurant in Greenville, IL; and he raised and showed Appaloosa horses.

Mr. Bohle is survived by his children, Jessica Pacatte of Highland, IL; Rhonda Keiser of Irving, IL; Randy Bohle of Hillsboro, IL; four grandchildren, Chase Pacatte, Cohen Pacatte, Mitchell Ray, and Jordan Ray; As well as his brothers, Harry Bohle, Tom Bohle, Walter Bohle, and Roy Bohle. Mr. Bohle was preceeded in death by his parents, William and Lillian (Ernst) Bohle, two sisters, Mary Margret Bohle and Donna Campbell as well as one brother, Joe Bohle.

Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice.