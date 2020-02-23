Theresa Ann Atwood, age 65, of Trenton, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born November 17, 1954 in Breese, a daughter of the late Eugene and Esther, nee Litteken, Trame.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas “Hip” Atwood, whom she married September 28, 1974 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and who died October 25, 2002; siblings, Nancy, Joan, and John Trame; brother-in-law, Jerry Lee; niece, Kel Arentsen; godmother, Marie Venhaus; and godfather, Len Litteken.

Surviving are sons Mike (Gina Rakers) Atwood of Indianapolis, IN and Nick (Kim) Atwood of Trenton; granddaughter, Khloe Atwood; siblings Slim (Tess) Trame, Mary Lee, Pete Trame, and Barb Trame all of Trenton; goddaughters, Ashley Stokes of Phoenix, AZ and Stacy Trame of Trenton; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Theresa formerly worked for Regions Bank, and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton, the Trenton Development Committee, life member of the Trenton VFW Post 7983 Auxiliary, and volunteered for Western Clinton County Senior Services. She enjoyed sewing and most of all spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Gene Neff and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital or Western Clinton County Senior Services and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.