Timothy Scott Vieregge, 53, Woodbridge, VA died unexpectedly February 10th, 2020.

He was born on June 23rd, 1966 to Elvin (Jim) and Billie Vieregge of Greenville.

Tim joined the Army in 1984, was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 2005 with 21 years of service. After retiring Tim started his own computer security company. Tim loved working on his ’67 Mustang, spending time with his family, and helping anyone he could.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and eldest brother Boyd Vieregge.

Tim is survived by his children, Ashley, Casey, and James Vieregge as well as his granddaughter Emily Carr. He is also survived by his siblings, Van Vieregge and his wife Lora, J.D. Vieregge and his wife Amy, Nancy Coleman and her husband Bob, and Joy Michael and her husband Lyle and sister-in-law Lida Vieregge.

Tim’s visitation is scheduled for Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 3PM to 7PM at Miller funeral home located at 3200 Golansky Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22192. Funeral services will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial gifts are given to his children.