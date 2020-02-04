Vera L. Romo, age 88 of Alton, IL, died Sunday, February 02, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on November 12, 1931, in Worden, IL, the daughter of Oscar and Clara (nee Sievers) Hellmann.

She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel.

Vera was born in Worden, IL and graduated Worden High School. She attended Valparaiso University in Indiana. She worked at Kroger’s in Edwardsville until she started her family. After her children were grown she worked at Alton Memorial Hospital as the Cafeteria Cashier for 27 years. She enjoyed gardening and followed St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. She enjoyed many trips to Branson and had many pets through the years and lover her dogs.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Barb A. Romo, Alton, IL

Daughter – Sue L. (Gene) Maul, Alton, IL

Son – Jeff A. Romo, Alton, IL

Grandchild – Christen (Jake) Rincker

Grandchild – Nathan Maul

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Oscar — Hellmann

Mother – Clara — Hellmann nee Sievers

Brother – Fred Hellmann

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Saturday, February 08, 2020, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL .

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 08, 2020, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor officiating.

Interment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to 5 A’s Humane Society or St. Paul Lutheran Church.