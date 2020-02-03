Verda O. Chappelear age 89 of south of Hillsboro, formerly of west of Greenville, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Saturday January 11, 2020 at Hillsboro Area Hospital.

Private family graveside services were held at Mt.Auburn Cemetery. Memorials in Verda’s memory may be made to the Mt.Auburn Cemetery or to the Hillsboro Area Hospital at the Donnell-Wiegand FuneraL Home in Greenville.

Verda O. Langel was born on July 11, 1930 in Greenville to David A. Langel and Ruby A. Jordan Langel. Verda graduated from Greenville High School and met Raymond Rex Chappelear while they were both attending Greenville College. The couple married on October 7, 1951, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2013. Verda was an excellent cook and loved to garden.

Verda is survived by her seven children: David (Lu) Chappelear, John Chappelear, Jack (Rochelle) Chappelear, Mary (Terry) Bone, Tom (Mick) Chappelear, Teresa (Steve) Boston, and Annette (Butch) Mikeska; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother Charles Langel of California.

In addition to her husband, Verda was preceded in death by grandsons, Jeremy Chappelear and Kevin Boston; a granddaughter, Julie Ann Bone; her parents; and infant siblings, Beulah and David Langel Jr.

