Wesley E. Haberer, 87, of Highland, Illinois, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Faith Countryside, in Highland, IL.

Wes was born March 17, 1932, to Edwin and Geneva (nee Kuhn) Haberer in Millersburg, IL. On January 8 1955, he married Norma Lorenz at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

He was a member of the Highland Fire Department (retired), Highland VFW Post #5694, Highland American Legion Lee Iten Post 439, Highland Masonic Lodge 583, and was the longest member of the Highland Sportsman’s Club. Wes was a retired member of the E. St. Louis Laborers Local 100, which he belonged to for 70 years.

Wes was a Veteran of the Korean War. He loved the outdoors, and was especially fond of hunting and fishing. In his early years he was big into trapping. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals; but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Keith (Christy) Haberer, Connie (Frank) Michaelis, and Lisa (Jeff) Pourchot, all of Highland, IL; grandchildren, Shandela (Bill) Anderson, Joseph S. (Tricia) Stock, Benjamin J. (Kim) Haberer, Jennifer (Ned) Kampwerth, and Kaden Pourchot; great grandchildren, Mariah (David Hammond) Singler, Cameron Singler, Marlee Singler, Tatum Stock, Trent Stock, Shelby Haberer, Liam Haberer, Brenna Kampwerth and Carsen J. Kampwerth; siblings, Duane (special friend, Shelby) Haberer and Sharon (George) Hartnagel, both of Pocahontas, IL; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Geneva Haberer; wife, Norma Haberer; sister-in-law, Sharon K. Haberer; brother, Wilford Haberer, in infancy.

Memorials may be made to Hug Cemetery or the Highland Sportsman’s Club

Visitation: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, at the Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Interment: Hug Cemetery, Millersburg, IL.

