Albert L.”Willie” Willis, age 91, of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bond County Hospice and Home Health or to The Mulberry Grove First Responders.

Albert was born October 25, 1928 near Gilham Creek north of Mulberry Grove, IL to William and Ina (Elmore) Willis. He married Imogene Hill in June of 1946 and they later divorced. He then married Shirley Kessinger on July 14, 1953 in E. St. Louis, IL. She died August 20, 2006. He is survived by his children Dan (Cheryl) Willis of Mulberry Grove, IL, Connie (Bill) Willmann of Greenville, IL, Jana Willis of Mulberry Grove, IL, and Ember (Tony) Lipsey of Vandalia, IL. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Mary Willis of Mulberry Grove, IL, his siblings, Harry “Mutt” Willis, Shirley Little, Maurice “Manny”Willis, Robert “Bob” Willis, Annabelle Stewart, Kay Ambuehl, Donna Blankenship, Michael ”Mike” Willis, Dana Tedrick, Della McCormick, And Jerry Willis. Along with twelve grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, his son Fred Willis, his siblings, William (Bill) Willis, Gene Willis, Arthur (Artie) Dale Willis, Rose Kious, Curtiss Willis, and Larry Willis.

He grew up around Mulberry Grove, IL and had worked as a farmhand for his uncle. He then worked at several auto shops in the area. He operated a service station/auto body/restaurant in Mulberry Grove for a time. He later owned and operated his own body shop. He also was at truck driver for while. He was an avid Studebaker enthusiast. He was a member of Gilham Lodge, Shriners, The Hillbilly Clan, Crossroad Studebaker Club, The American Farm Heritage Museum, and The Antique Farm Machinery Club.

