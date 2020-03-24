Angelika Christine “Angie” Crouch, age 55, of New Baden, passed away Sunday March 22, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born August 17, 1964 in Furth im Wald, Germany, the daughter of the late Josef Johann Ascherl and Franziska, nee Kaufmann, Ascherl.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karin Ascherl; and father-in-law,

Elmer Crouch, MSGT, USAF, Ret.

Surviving are her husband Phil Crouch of New Baden, whom she married January 22, 1988 in Furth im Wald, Germany; children, Jennifer (Johnny) Buhmann of O’Fallon, Sandra Crouch of New Baden, and Justin Crouch of New Baden; sister, Sigrid (Uwe) Kohlbeck of Germany; mother-in-law, Henrietta Crouch of Trenton; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edward Crouch of Colorado, Rosemary McIntire of Aviston, Joseph (Sue) Crouch of Arnold, MO, Gary Crouch of Trenton, and Jerry (Heidi) Crouch of Barnhart, MO.

All services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.