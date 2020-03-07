Betty Jean Malisia, 89, of Panama, passed away at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Betty was born November 29, 1930 in Panama, the daughter of Arnold and Alice Ruth (Wall) McGill. She married Leo Malisia, Sr. on August 19, 1949 in Sorento, and they later divorced.

Betty graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1948, and went on to graduate from Capital Area Vocational School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse for many years at Hillsboro Nursing and Rehab and St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield. Betty would eventually retire from Echlin in Litchfield. She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church of Panama, where she was Past-President of the Women’s Club and a Sunday School teacher. Betty was a charter member of the VFW Post #6628 Auxiliary in Panama. She was the ultimate boss, and enjoyed crocheting, growing flowers and plants, and traveling abroad. Most of all Betty loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Arvada Hanus and Burnetta Redfearn; and brothers, Gerald, Kenneth, and Burl Willmann, and John, Allen, Arnie, and Ralph McGill.

Betty is survived by her children, Leo (wife, Penny) Malisia, Jr. of Highland, Janice (husband, William) Marshall of Litchfield, Peggy Hart of Hillsboro, and Robert (wife, Melissa) Malisia of Panama; grandchildren, Angela Stockamp of Litchfield, Alison (husband, Adam) McCammack of Hillsboro, Andrea Hart of Petersburg, Rob Stockamp of Litchfield, Joseph (wife, Ashleigh) Malisia of Bloomington, Matthew (wife, Allyson) Malisia of Pocahontas, and Mary (husband, Clay) Zagarri of St. Louis, MO; great grandchildren, Jacob, Dylan, Jordan, Adyson, Claire, Kate, Max, Gemma, and Gwen; brothers, Robert and Darrell McGill, both of Taylor Springs; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 12:00 p.m. until the time of ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut Street, Panama, IL 62077, with Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Union Cemetery in Panama.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.