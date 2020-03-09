Beulah S. Urban, age 91 of Livingston, IL passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Heritage Health in Staunton, IL.

She was born on Monday, April 9, 1928 in Shoal Creek Township, Bond County, IL. She was the daughter of Henry and Clara (Hamann) Schweppe.

She was married to Robert J. Urban on April 10, 1946 in New Douglas, IL. He preceded her in death on Thursday, July 6, 1989.

Beulah was a Homemaker and she also worked as a Seamstress for the Marine Dress Factory in Marine, IL and in her spare time she also sold Stanley Home Products.

Beulah was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livingston, IL. She was also a member of the church Ladies Aid Society and the Holy Cross Singers Church Choir. Beulah had also taught Sunday School at Holy Cross for many years. She was the director of the local Salvation Army Unit. Beulah was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was Chaplain for the 22nd District.

Beulah is survived by her Daughter: Sharon Ridens of Livingston, IL; 1 Granddaughter: Milinda Clowers, her husband Giles of Bethalto, IL; 1 Grandson: Jason Urban, his wife Deanne of Staunton, IL; 1 Great Grandson: Zachary Clowers, his wife Brittanie; 2 Great Granddaughters: Abby Clowers and Skylar Urban; 1 Sister: Ruth Huber of Sorento, IL; Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, her Husband, 2 Sons and their wifes: Robert J. Urban Jr, his wife Sharron (Watson); LaMar Urban, his wife Mary (Garner). Son-in-law: Ron Ridens; Sisters: Fern Lesicko, Laura Warzala, NormaTurner, Irene Volentine, and Esther Schuster; 1 Brother: Lester “Bud” Schweppe.

A Visitation for Beulah Urban will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church located at 460 Church Street in Livingston, IL 62058.

Funeral Services for Beulah Urban will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livingston, IL with Pastor Darwin Schrader and Pastor Randy Davis officiating.

Burial in Spangle Cemetery near Livingston, IL.

Memorial contributions in memory of Beulah Urban can be made to the Family.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Beulah S. Urban and her Family.