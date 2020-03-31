Denise Dee (Rench) Junod age 61, of Evans, GA went to be with the Lord at 2:30 on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She died of pneumonia complications at Doctor’s Hospital in Evans, GA.

Denise was born on April 15, 1958 to Donnie and Charlotte (Vaughn) Rench in Highland IL. She married John Junod on June 15, 1974 in Greenville, IL and they had three girls: Julie (Scott) Jones of Evans, GA, Cheryl Williams of Brookings, OR, and Crystal (Mike) Swimm of John’s Creek, GA. She was Nana to 6 grandchildren: Madison, Johnathon, Sean, Sarah, Baylea, and Luke.

Denise spent her life in service of others, taking care of her husband, children, grandchildren, and parents. Many years were spent traveling around the world with her family, through her husband’s military career, and then later in life she and John traveled the U.S. in their RV, occasionally with their grandchildren in tow. Denise was always excited about seeing new things and felt that anywhere made a good home with the right attitude. In her earlier years, she loved cross stitching, reading and learning, and later she very much enjoyed sitting in the sun, gardening, and researching ancestry. Denise always hosted the family get-togethers and sparked many large extended family reunions, often referred to as the glue that bound so many together.

Denise fought a strong battle against cancer and through it all never stopped taking care of others. Her love, laughter, kindness and prankstering will be missed greatly. Denise shared her love for the Lord with her family and would want others to know that she was prepared to go to her eternal home.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.