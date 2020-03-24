Doris Elaine (Adcock) Callahan, 82, of Clay City passed awawy at her residence on March 21, 2020.

Doris was born on May 30, 1937 in Greenville, Illinois, the daughter of David and Mary (File) Adcock. She married James Callahan on December 10, 1960, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 1978.

Doris enjoyed quilting, gardening, fishing, and taking care of her yard. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; attending their events and playing games with them. Doris took pleasure in being around family and hosting the Christmas Eve family gathering.

Doris is survived by her son, Steve Callahan and wife Shelley of Clay City; son, David L. Callahan and wife Jodi of Cisne; daughter, Joy McKnelly of Flora; daughter, Janice Rennier and husband Mike of Noble; son, Michael Callahan of Clay City; daughter, Sara Williams and husband Darren of Flora; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Craig of Aviston, IL, Clara Bell Dale of Coffeen, IL, and Oneta Hensley of Greenville, IL; sister-in-law, Edith Callahan; and several nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Timothy Callahan; brothers, James Martin Adcock and Gene Oliver Adcock.

Memorials can be made to the family

There will be a Private Memorial Service held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Clay City with a one hour Private Family Visitation prior to the service.

Burial will be at Clay City Cemetery following the service.

The Memorial Service will be Facebook Live streamed at 11:00 AM via the KistlerPatterson Facebook page.