Dorothy Lyttaker, 90, of Rushville, formerly of Donnellson and Sorento, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence.

Dorothy was born December 15, 1929 in Sorento, the daughter of Floyd and Blanche (Carlton) Bone. She married William Lyttaker on December 14, 1946, and he preceded her in death November 2, 2003.

Dorothy was a homemaker, and later in life worked for Rogers Cartage Company in Meredosia as a dispatcher. She was a long-time member of the V.F.W. Post #6628 Auxiliary in Panama. Dorothy enjoyed flower gardening and crocheting.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Danny Engelbrecht; daughter-in-law, Peggy Lyttaker; sisters, Ruby Miller, Ermilie Bondurant, and Delores Thacker Turner; and brothers, Bob and Frank Bone.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Linda (husband, Ronald) Engelbrecht of Rushville; son, Danny Lyttaker of Rushville; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 12:00 p.m. until the time of ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086 with Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Donnellson Cemetery in rural Donnellson.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice, 331 S. Main Street, Virginia, IL 62691 or Donnellson Cemetery Association, PO Box 416, Donnellson, IL 62019.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.