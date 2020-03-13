Erik Michael Klein, 33, passed away in Washington State February 27, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10 am to Noon at Young Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at Hazel Dell Cemetery following the visitation. Memorials may be made to Lost and Found Church, Greenville, IL and D.A.R.E.

He was born August 22, 1986 at Oliver Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. His parents are David Klein, of Venice, FL and Beverly Klein of Greenville, IL. He has three brothers: Jason (Doneva) Klein of Greenville, IL; Stephen (Morghan Kapp) Klein of Marine, IL; Ryan Klein of Sorento, IL; half siblings: sister, Willow Klein and brother, August Klein, both of Venice, Florida; nieces: Kauleen Zeh and Laia Klein; and nephews: Brendan Embry, Gabe Klein, Colton Klein, and Victor Robitsch.

Erik grew up in Sorento, attended Sorento School and went to Greenville High School until he dropped out at 17. In 1994 he attained his GED, then a few college degrees in computer, in which he excelled. He moved to Vandalia for a few years, then back home, before returning to Vandalia. He moved to Spokane, Washington two years ago.

He will be missed by Aunt Linda, Aunt Darla & Uncle Mike, Uncle Randy, Aunt Barb & Uncle Doug, Jim Hickman, Aunt Brenda and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Velma & George Klein and Bertha & James Hickman, Uncle Gary, Uncle Steve, and Cousin Gary Rodgers.

