Harry Kuper, Jr., 87 of Greenville, IL passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center. Graveside services will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 AM at Wisetown Cemetery. The family ask that no flowers, plants or gifts be given, and memorials made to the Bond County Hospice.

Harry was born October 21, 1932 in St. Louis, MO to Harry and Lenore (Hagen) Kuper. He married Willia Mae Walker August 29, 1972 in Versailles, MO. She passed away April 6, 2016. He worked for his father, as a young man, and traded cattle until he went into the service. He was in the Navy from 1951-1959. During his service, he earned the following medals: National Defense Service, China Service and Good Conduct. After the military, he worked for East St. Louis livestock. He was in charge of breaking and training horses for cattle sales. Later, he bought and sold cattle on his own. In retirement, he drove a truck and worked at B-line, in Highland, IL.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents and wife.