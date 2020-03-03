Helen M. “Doe” Haberer, 91, of Pocahontas, IL died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her residence.

Helen was born on November 23, 1928, in Pocahontas, IL, the daughter of John and Jane (nee Crouch) Moss.

On January 16, 1947, she married Lee Roy Tow in Pocahontas, AR; he passed away in November 1948. On April 15, 1950, she married Calvin Haberer.

Over the years, she played softball, horseshoes, and raised her family of seven children.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Blankenship, Grantfork, IL, Sharon (Orville) Gieseking, Edwardsville, IL, Connie (Harry) Murphy, Millersburg, IL, Barbara Martin, Millersburg, IL, Judy (Jim) Grider, Greenville, IL, Tammy Schulte (Special Friend, Gary Wiesemeyer), Millerburg, IL; son, Calvin “Butch” (Linda) Haberer, St. Jacob, IL; 16 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 4 great, great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Briggs, Troy, IL; brother, Kenneth Moss, Marine, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jane Moss; husband, Calvin Haberer; granddaughter, Dawn Stanley; brothers, John Moss, Jr., and Charles Moss; sister, Mary Lou Lange.

Visitation: Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:00 – 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, March 6, 2020, 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL