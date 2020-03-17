Jacki Lee Hartzel, age 49 of Keyesport, passed unexpectedly on March 16, 2020, of heart related complications. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Hartzel, Sr.; her mother, Donna (King) Simmons; and her two brothers, Charles Simmons, Jr. and Michael “Andy” Simmons.

She is survived by her stepfather, Charles Simmons, Sr.; a brother, Thomas Hartzel, Jr.; and two sisters, Becky Simmons and Barbara (Simmons) Blackmon. Jacki also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jacki was born on May 11, 1970 and was raised in Edwardsville. She attended Edwardsville High School. Jacki was an animal lover who cared deeply for her three cats (and many strays). Jacki was loved by many friends and will be dearly missed.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Jacki’s memory are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Please share a memory or condolence with Jacki’s family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.