James A. Edwards, age 82 of Pocahontas, IL, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home, in rural Pocahontas, IL.

He was born on Saturday, July 03, 1937, in Kittanning, PA, the son of Alvin and Edna (nee Taylor) Edwards.

On Tuesday, August 20, 1957, he married Daisy G. Edwards nee Sheasley at W. Virginia, who passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Highland, IL.

Born and raised at Kittaning, PA. Moved to Granite City, IL, and began working at Granite City Steel. He then served with the US Army Air Corps with duty over seas at Lebanon. He returned home and began working at Granite City Steel and retired from there at age 60 as a forklift driver. After retirement he and his wife purchased property south of Pocahontas, IL, where they lived for many years. Also in their retirement they helped their son in the restaurant business. He was a big sports nut, loving the St. Louis Cardinals, Blues hockey and the St. Louis Rams football team. He enjoyed family, gardening, cooking and always made his family dinner when his wife worked midnights as a registered nurse.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Linda C. Stack, Pocahontas, IL

Son – James R. “Jim” (Donna) Edwards, Granite City, IL

Son – Stephen P. (Karen) Edwards, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Rebecca S. “Becky” (Jeff) Vinson, Granite City, IL

Son – Mark A. Edwards, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Christina R. Kicklighter, Collinsville, IL

Daughter – Melissa A. Howard, Collinsville, IL

Grandchild – Bobbi Jo (Jeremy) DuBois

Grandchild – Amy (Tyler) Koehn

Grandchild – Jamie Edwards

Grandchild – Jenny Edwards

Grandchild – Amber (Nick) Spaeth

Grandchild – Angela (Brennon) Scott

Grandchild – Alyssa Edwards

Grandchild – Zachary (Tia) Vinson

Grandchild – Noah Vinson

Grandchild – Jacob Kicklighter

Grandchild – Emma Howard

Great Grandchild – Trinity Darst

Great Grandchild – Micah Darst

Great Grandchild – Peyton Darst

Great Grandchild – Sophia Darst

Great Grandchild – Belle Koehn

Great Grandchild – Aurora Koehn

Great Grandchild – Jasmine Koehn

Great Grandchild – Abel Badgett

Great Grandchild – Isabella Edwards

Great Grandchild – Neveah Scott

Great Grandchild – Emilia Scott

Great Grandchild – Sullivan Vinson

Great Grandchild – Alyssa Edwards

Great Grandchild – James Dooley

Great Grandchild – Milo Dooley

Great Grandchild – Nora Dooley

Brother – Daryl Edwards, Indiana, PA

Brother – Perry Edwards, South Heights, PA

Sister – Martha Johns, Granite City, IL

Sister – Evelyn Crissman, Adrian, PA

Sister – Glad John, Kittaning, PA

Brother – Sam Edwards, Butler, PA.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Alvin C. Edwards

Mother – Edna R. Edwards, nee Taylor

Wife – Daisy G. Edwards, nee Sheasley – Died 4/24/2019

Infant Son – Charles Edwards – Died 1964

Sister – Irean Shankle

Sister – Carol Gurley.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Services will be at a later date.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or First Baptist Church-Highland.