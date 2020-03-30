James A. Edwards, age 82 of Pocahontas, IL, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home, in rural Pocahontas, IL.
He was born on Saturday, July 03, 1937, in Kittanning, PA, the son of Alvin and Edna (nee Taylor) Edwards.
On Tuesday, August 20, 1957, he married Daisy G. Edwards nee Sheasley at W. Virginia, who passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Highland, IL.
Born and raised at Kittaning, PA. Moved to Granite City, IL, and began working at Granite City Steel. He then served with the US Army Air Corps with duty over seas at Lebanon. He returned home and began working at Granite City Steel and retired from there at age 60 as a forklift driver. After retirement he and his wife purchased property south of Pocahontas, IL, where they lived for many years. Also in their retirement they helped their son in the restaurant business. He was a big sports nut, loving the St. Louis Cardinals, Blues hockey and the St. Louis Rams football team. He enjoyed family, gardening, cooking and always made his family dinner when his wife worked midnights as a registered nurse.
Survivors include:
Daughter – Linda C. Stack, Pocahontas, IL
Son – James R. “Jim” (Donna) Edwards, Granite City, IL
Son – Stephen P. (Karen) Edwards, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter – Rebecca S. “Becky” (Jeff) Vinson, Granite City, IL
Son – Mark A. Edwards, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter – Christina R. Kicklighter, Collinsville, IL
Daughter – Melissa A. Howard, Collinsville, IL
Grandchild – Bobbi Jo (Jeremy) DuBois
Grandchild – Amy (Tyler) Koehn
Grandchild – Jamie Edwards
Grandchild – Jenny Edwards
Grandchild – Amber (Nick) Spaeth
Grandchild – Angela (Brennon) Scott
Grandchild – Alyssa Edwards
Grandchild – Zachary (Tia) Vinson
Grandchild – Noah Vinson
Grandchild – Jacob Kicklighter
Grandchild – Emma Howard
Great Grandchild – Trinity Darst
Great Grandchild – Micah Darst
Great Grandchild – Peyton Darst
Great Grandchild – Sophia Darst
Great Grandchild – Belle Koehn
Great Grandchild – Aurora Koehn
Great Grandchild – Jasmine Koehn
Great Grandchild – Abel Badgett
Great Grandchild – Isabella Edwards
Great Grandchild – Neveah Scott
Great Grandchild – Emilia Scott
Great Grandchild – Sullivan Vinson
Great Grandchild – Alyssa Edwards
Great Grandchild – James Dooley
Great Grandchild – Milo Dooley
Great Grandchild – Nora Dooley
Brother – Daryl Edwards, Indiana, PA
Brother – Perry Edwards, South Heights, PA
Sister – Martha Johns, Granite City, IL
Sister – Evelyn Crissman, Adrian, PA
Sister – Glad John, Kittaning, PA
Brother – Sam Edwards, Butler, PA.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Alvin C. Edwards
Mother – Edna R. Edwards, nee Taylor
Wife – Daisy G. Edwards, nee Sheasley – Died 4/24/2019
Infant Son – Charles Edwards – Died 1964
Sister – Irean Shankle
Sister – Carol Gurley.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Services will be at a later date.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or First Baptist Church-Highland.