James H. “Jim” Deiters, age 69, of St. Pete Beach, FL and formerly of Trenton, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home after a short illness.

He was born January 26, 1951 in Breese, a son of the late Ferdinand and Rita, nee Rakers, Deiters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jackie, nee Beckmann, Deiters, who died December 25, 1994.

Surviving are his very special friend, Sally Jane Kordis of St. Pete Beach, FL; sons, Chad (Kelly) Deiters of Maryville, Jamie (Nancy) Deiters of Breese, and Brandon Deiters of Trenton; grandson, Brady Deiters; granddaughter, Jordyn Deiters; step-granddaughter, Jamie Renspurger; siblings, Judy (Gordy) Kraus of Reno, NV, Dale (Jan) Deiters of Breese, Dan (Joyce) Deiters of Carlyle, and Wayne (Ginny) Deiters of Breese; and nieces and nephews.

Jim formerly worked for Koch Candy Co. in Trenton and owned and operated Jim’s Vending Company in the Clinton County area and later in St. Pete Beach, FL. He enjoyed visits from his grandchildren and all the amenities and personalities of living near the beach. Jim had a kind soul and a big heart. He immensely loved and cared for all God’s creatures. He knew no stranger. His smile, laugh, and love for life will be miss by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 8:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.