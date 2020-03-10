Jean H. Richter Bujnak, age 70, of Belleville and formerly of Breese, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She was born July 20, 1949 in Breese, a daughter of the late Edward and Regina, nee Deiters, Steinman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Don Bujnak, whom she married May 5, 2005 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and who died October 13, 2017; sons-in-law, Brian Mungai and Ron McCutchen; step-daughter, Beverly Rinehimer; sister, Mary Sellers; and step-granddaughter, Michelle Rinehimer.

Surviving are her daughters, Wendy (Mike) Christ of Swansea, Dawn (Eric) Roeckenhaus of Breese, Kelly Mungai of Breese, and Beth (friend Chuck) Richter of Swansea; step-children, Mark (friend Deb Weber) Bujnak of Swansea, Kevin (Kathy) Bujnak of Fairview Heights, Linda (Tom) Hassall of Millstadt, and Donna (Ron) Homrighausen of Belleville; step-son-in-law, Bruce Rinehimer of O’Fallon; grandchildren, Mariah, Nicholas, and Abby Christ, Tara (Russel) Sudholt, Joshua Roeckenhaus, Taylor and Sophia Mungai, Austin (friend DeJonshe’) Richter, Jesse, Terra (friend Brian), Ronnie, and Brendan McCutchen; step-grandchildren, Michael (Jamie) Bujnak, Kyle (Chelsie) Bujnak, Katie (Joe Richardson) Bujnak, Brianna (Eric Polka) Rinehimer, and Dale Hassall; great-grandchildren, Stella and Colson Sudholt, Ethan and Brooklynn McCutchen, Rayna and Riley McCutchen; step-great-grandchildren, Parker and Kennedy Bujnak, Everly Polka, and Joseph Richardson III; brother, Paul (Jean) Steinman of Breese; brother-in-law, Ron Sellers of Breese and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law from the Richter and Bujnak families; former husband, Charlie Richter of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean graduated from Kaskaskia College with a degree in nursing and formerly worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and Memorial Hospital and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville. In addition, she worked alongside her husband Don at Don’s Hardware in Belleville and also taught Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) classes. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese where she was a past-president, St. Augustine Catholic Church in Belleville, and the Breese American Legion Post 252 Auxiliary. Jean was known for her sense of humor and generous nature, where she always put others needs in front of her own.

She was a true angel on earth. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends, and an extra enjoyment in life was chocolate and wine. Jean will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle and Fr. William McGhee concelebrating.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Lights for Scholarship or St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese or Belleville and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.