Joan L. Deuser, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home in Highland, IL.

She was born on Friday, July 08, 1932, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Erwin and Estella (nee Buchmiller) Weindel.

On Monday, April 14, 1952, she married Bernell C. Deuser at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church; Highland Women’s Bowling Assoc. (former secretary); Business & Professional Women’s Assoc. (former secretary); Highland Home Assoc. (former secretary).

Born at home, grew up in Highland and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1950. She worked for Fred Halberger Attorney Office and Basler Electric as a secretary; she helped her husband with the egg business “Deuser Eggs” from 1953 to 1970; then became the Trust Secretary at Farmers & Merchants Bank, Highland, IL, retired in 1990.She enjoyed walking, cross stitching, baking cookies, baby sitting grandchildren, bowled for many years and was a great homemaker and wife. She served as secretary for Highland Women’s Bowling Association for many years. She served on Highland Home Board for 6 years as secretary on the board during last addition.

Survivors include:

Husband – Bernell C. Deuser, Highland, IL

Son – David A. (Mary) Deuser, Highland, IL

Son – Thomas J. Deuser, Highland, IL

Son – Gary L. Deuser, Sorento, IL

Grandchild – Stacy R. (David) Emig, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Scott R. (Significant Other-Jenna Goehr) Deuser, Chicago, IL

Grandchild – Brianne N. (Fiance-Joseph Turner) Deuser, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Eli Emig, Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – Jack Emig, Saint Louis, MO

Step Grandchild – Jennifer (Justin) Harper, Bement, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Brittni (Steve) Vogel, Charleston, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Cori Harper, Bement, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Weslei Harper, Bement, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Erwin E. “Sam” Weindel

Mother – Estella A. Weindel nee Buchmiller

Sister – Marian H. Zymaczynski (died 04/26/2001).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice or Highland Home.