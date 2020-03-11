Joseph Shaw Wylie Jr, age 82 of Greenville, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the emergency room at Greenville Holy Family Hospital with his wife Evelyn at his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Greenville First Christian Church with Tyson Graber officiating. The family will receive friends from Noon until service time at the Church. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials in Joe’s memory made to his family at the service or at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Joseph Shaw Wylie Jr. the son of Joseph Shaw Wylie Sr. and Pauline Bowman Wylie was born on February 4, 1938 in East St. Louis, IL. Joe grew up there and attended the East St. Louis Public Schools. In his youth Joe moved to the Hughey farm west of Greenville with his grandparents who raised him: William and Effie Louise Dempsey Bowman. Joe graduated from Greenville High School in 1956. Joe attended an automotive school in northern Illinois and went to Florissant Valley Community College for a time. Joe owned and operated Wylie’s Alignment and Brake Company for several years here in Greenville. Joe then worked for Hunter Engineering in Hazelwood, Mo. moving there in 1972. The family lived in Spanish Lake in 1973 moving to Harvester in 1974. Joe worked for A P Muffler Parts in Waterville, Ohio from 1975 until 1978 moving to Blaine, MN, where he worked for Target. In 1980 they moved to Anaheim, CA for 6 years working for Pep Boys Automotive as district manager. In 1986 they moved to Portersville CA. then to Los Vegas working in automotive parts. In 1994 they returned to Greenville where he worked for Air Tech in St. Louis, then for Dust and Son’s from which he retired.

Joe and Marilyn Massey were united in marriage in October of 1957 at the Greenville First Christian Church by Frank Bush. They were later divorced in 1965.

Joe and Evelyn Wernle Goodall were united in marriage on January 26, 1969 by Frank Bush at the First Christian Church and have enjoyed over 51 years together. Evelyn survives as do their eight children: Tammie R. (Anthony) Gan of north of Greenville, Curtis J. (Heather) Wylie of Greenville, Jeffrey L. (Stephanie) Wylie of Portersville, CA. Tom Goodall of Pocahontas, James R. (Janet) Goodall of Greenville, Michael L. (Sharon) Goodall of Bridgeton, MO., Lester A. Goodall of Greenville, and Nancy S. Johnson of Los Vegas, NV. Joe is also survived by 24 grandchildren: Stacy (Chris) Howard, Jamie Jo Coleman, Kallie Gan, Rachel Wylie, Cynthia Wylie, Quincy Wylie, Steven Wylie, Kendra Wylie, Tabitha Wylie, David Goodall, Benjamin, Goodall, Katherine (Jerry) Kious, Jeffrey Goodall, Joe (Libby) Goodall, James Goodall, Nicholas (Tiffany) Goodall, Christopher (Megan) Goodall, Lindsey (John) Floyd, Shannon Benton, Josh Goodall, Dustin Houston, Anthony Behr, Nicholas (Sabrina) Johnson, Bethany Johnson, and 26 great-grandchildren: Landon, Jack, Taylor, Owen, Audrey, Leighton, Mitchel, Logan, Rondah, Peyton, Logan, Harper, Kellan, Cole, Devon, Tyler, Justice, Cody, Kullen, Aryah, Kylie, Ava, Novaleigh, Ronan, Evelyn, and Joseph. Joe is also survived by three siblings: Butch (Sharon) Peterson of Collinsville, Martha Jo (Larry) Bridges of Highland, and Terry Wylie of North Carolina.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents who raised him, his daughter Rhonda Lee Wylie in infancy, and his sister Sandra Lee Bell.

Joe is a member of the Greenville First Christian Church.