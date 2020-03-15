Mary Ann Holtgrave, age 91, of Breese, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Breese Nursing Home.

She was born February 14, 1929 in Breese, the daughter of the late August and Lilly, nee Dorries, Moss.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry “Hank” Holtgrave, whom she married May 11, 1948 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and who died October 9, 2005; sister, Georgine Kreke; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Arnold Kreke, Jeanette Holtgrave, Dolores Holtgrave, and Dennis Holtgrave.

Surviving are her sons David Holtgrave of O’Fallon and Marvin (Joan) Holtgrave of Highland; grandchildren, Shannon (fiancé Brent Jacobs) Holtgrave, Shaun Holtgrave, Cassandra (Aaron) Gilkey, and Christian Hampsch; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Kelsey Holtgrave, Claudia Holtgrave, and Gwendolyn Gilkey; brother-in-law, Donald Holtgrave of Germantown; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Holtgrave of Belleville.

Mary Ann was a homemaker and a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese and Breese American Legion Post 252 Auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting and cooking, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Pat Jakel and Fr. Pat Peter concelebrating. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the All Saints Academy Library in Breese and will be received at the funeral home.