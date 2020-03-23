Mary Kay Boeing, age 76, of St. Rose, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born September 23, 1943 in Breese, the daughter of the late Robert and Agnes, nee Huels, Blumenstein.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Craig Boeing; brothers, Robert Blumenstein and Raymond Blumenstein; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Irene, nee Sautman, Boeing; and sisters-in-law, Jill Blumenstein and Mary Christ.

Surviving are her husband Peter Boeing of St. Rose, whom she married May 2, 1964 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle; children, Angela (Robert) Gibson of Beloit, WI, Daniel (Donna) Boeing of St. Rose, Bradley (Sunnie) Boeing of Mt. Airy, MD, Stephanie (Joseph) Szoke of Highland, and Nicholas (Amanda) Boeing of Carlyle; grandchildren, Arabel Gibson, Jadyn Gibson, Dee Boeing, Dominic Boeing, Kasandra (Ty) Terry, MaKenna Boeing, Erika Boeing, Eli Szoke, and Alexander Szoke; great-grandchild, Logan Terry; brothers, Joseph Blumenstein of O’Fallon and John “Thomas” (Debra) Blumenstein of Bolingbrook; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ruth Blumenstein of Houston, TX, Ruth Costello of Bolingbrook, Phyllis (Robert) Faust of Aviston, Paul (Jan) Boeing of Mendota, John (Donna) Boeing of Palos Heights, and Jack Christ of Arkansas; and nieces and nephews.

Mary graduated from Mater Dei High School in Breese and was a homemaker and farmer’s wife. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality, and the Clinton County Farm Bureau. She enjoyed making floral arrangements, babysitting her grandchildren, and was known to always put others needs in front of her own.

A memorial mass and visitation will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family and will be received though Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.