Mary L. Hediger, nee Kuper, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at the Carlyle Healthcare Center on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Mrs. Hediger was born on December 11, 1933, in St. Louis, a daughter of Harry and Leonore (Hagen) Kuper. She was raised and lived in the O’Fallon/Fairview Heights area and went to the Grant School and one semester of high school in Belleville. She the moved to Bond County and graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1951. Mary worked for AT&T in Greenville until her marriage to Carl L. Hediger in 1954. She was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, married at Our Redeemer Church in Greenville, and was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle.

Mary and Carl were the parents of 2 children – Mark E. Hediger (Terri) and Karen Scott (Dave); grandparents of Cole Hedier, Madison Hediger, and Makenna Scott; and she had a brother – Harry Kuper, Jr.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 8:00 – 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 10, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church, Christ our Rock Lutheran High School, or to KFUO Radio. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.