Michael J. “Mike” Stock, age 82, of Beckemeyer, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 15, 1938 in Centralia, the son of the late Charles Arthur and Tina Alice, nee Nicholes, Stock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Wilson; and a brother, Charles Stock.

He married Amanda Rose Kuder on June 15, 1957 at St. Mary’s Church in Centralia, they later divorced and she survives in Iuka. He then married Geralyn K. Taphorn on November 22, 1975 at St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer, they later divorced and she survives in Germantown. In addition to his former wives, he is survived by his children Mike (Toni) Stock, Jr. of O’Fallon, Chrissy (Greg) Modrusic of Granite City, Terry (Morgan) Stock of Beckemeyer, Brian (Sam) Stock of Beckemeyer, Kevin (friend Sara) Stock of Beckemeyer, Angela (fiancé Jason Kyle) Stock of Valley Park, MO, and Jeremy (Rachel) Stock of Beckemeyer; close family friend, BJ (DeeDee) Schlott of Alton; grandchildren, James and Karl Stock, Liam, Wynn, and Trace Stock, Jaide, Dyllan, and Ava Stock, Isabella Stock, Lillian and Abigail Kyle, Wyatt and Wade Stock; and brothers, Bill (Mary) Stock of Victoria, TX and Larry (Cleo) Stock of Centralia.

Mr. Stock was always self-employed. He started Mike Stock Remodeling in 1956 upon graduating from high school. Later, he started Better Built and moved his business to Beckemeyer. After selling Better Built, Mike bought, remodeled, and sold real estate throughout the area. He then started Evergreen Enterprises, where he developed Evergreen Pool and Spa Center, which his sons took over ownership. In addition, he built Main Street Saloon in Beckemeyer, which he later sold.

Mr. Stock was the Mayor of Beckemeyer from 1993 to 2017, a total of 6 terms. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer, American Legion Post 1227 in Beckemeyer, Beckemeyer washer club, and a lifetime member of the Centralia Elk’s Club.

Mike loved his family and loved to be close to his children. He loved to make things happen. He enjoyed water skiing and partying. He also loved his corvette and belonged to the Little Egypt Corvette Club in Centralia.

All services will be private and interment will be in Beckemeyer City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Village of Beckemeyer Parks and Equipment and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com