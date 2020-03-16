Norma M. Rommelmann, age 92 of Ferrin, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Carlyle Healthcare Center in Carlyle, IL.

Mrs. Rommelmann was born in Hoyleton, Illinois on April 4, 1927, a daughter of Charles and Louise (Twenhafel) Unverfehrt. She married Clarence W. Rommelmann in Hoyleton on October 5, 1947, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2002.

Mrs. Rommelmann is survived by her children – Connie Schilling of Carlyle, Sandra Haun and husband Steve of Carlyle, and Douglas Rommelmann and wife Nancy of Houston, Texas; her grandchildren – Cory Schilling and wife Vicki, Tracy Schilling and wife Jill, Thomas Andrews, Will Rommelmann and wife Kathryn, Matthew Rommelmann, and Sarah Rommelmann; her great grandchildren – Henry Schilling, Brady Schilling, Karlie Schilling, Kate Schilling, James Rommelmann, and Evelyn Rommelmann; 2 sisters – Eunice Brink and husband Robert of Irvington and Marie Cova of Clearwater Beach, Florida; and a sister-in-law – Verdell Unverfehrt and Okawville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; 2 brothers – Ralph Unverfehrt and wife Delores, and Alfred Unverfehrt; a brother in-law – Samuel Cova, and many other in-laws.

Norma was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, where she was a member of the LWML, the Ladies Aid, and was a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the Clinton County Home Extension and served as a 4-H Leader for 16 years. Norma enjoyed gardening and travelling with her husband.

Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Rommelmann are suggested to Christ our Rock Lutheran High School or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home.

