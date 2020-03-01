Oliver E. Schaefer, age 80 of Greenville, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Smith Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Mendenahall and Darryl Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Smith Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Farm Heritage Oliver Village Fund. Memorial contributions may be made at the services or mailed to the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246