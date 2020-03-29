Ralph J. Holtmann, age 88, of Germantown, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at home with his family by his side.

He was born July 15, 1931 at New Baden, the son of the late Henry and Lucille, nee Mensing, Holtmann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dearly loved son, Ken “Tex” Holtmann; brother, Cletus “Skeets” Holtmann; sisters, Elvira Schmitt and Elsie Schmitt; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Elizabeth, nee Gross, Haake; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Herb Schmitt, Raymond Schmitt, Selma and Wilson Wuebbels, Bernard “Smiley” Haake, and Herman and Agatha Haake.

Surviving are his wife Marilyn, nee Haake, Holtmann of Germantown, whom he married September 17, 1957 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; daughter, Janelle Holtmann of Carlyle; daughter-in-law, Diane Holtmann of Breese; five grandchildren, Jami Walker, Lucas Holtmann, Joshua (Amy) Ritzheimer, Jacob (Katie) Ritzheimer, and Emily (David) Litteken; eight great-grandchildren, Xander Walker, Mason and Caleb Ritzheimer, Jaelynn, Colt, and Rhett Ritzheimer, Logan and Kyle Litteken and was highly anticipating the birth of his ninth great-grandchild, Baby Litteken; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolyn Holtmann, Lorraine (Lavern) Hemann, and Mary Haake all of Germantown; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Ralph was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps tank division during the Korean War. He was a farmer at heart, and farmed until he was 82 years old. In addition, Ralph worked in civil service as a mechanic at the Scott Air Force Base Golf Course.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and a proud member of the Germantown American Legion Post 325.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

Arrangements for a memorial mass will be announced at a later date, and full military honors will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the Germantown American Legion Post 325 and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Germantown who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.