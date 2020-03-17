Rose M. Pfister, age 91 of Pierron, IL, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, July 16, 1928, in Pierron, IL, the daughter of Martin and Bertha (nee Essenpreis) Keller.

On Wednesday, November 19, 1947, she married Eugene R. “Gene” Pfister at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL, by Rev. Father Kunsch.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL, St. Mary’s Altar Society of the church.

She was born at Pierron and grew up there. She attended Immaculate Conception School. She married in 1947 and raised her family. She also cleaned homes and briefly cooked and cleaned for local taverns. She also worked at Moutlon Bartly Shoe Factory and Basler Electric. Mrs. Pfister was a quilter, embroiderer, loved to cut grass, raise flowers and was well known for her homemade potato salad.

Survivors include:

Son – Michael E. “Pete” (Patricia) Pfister, Saint Charles, MO

Daughter – Sharon C. (Thomas) Lampe, Greenville, IL

Daughter – Diane M. (Gerald) Masterson, Highland, IL

Daughter – Carol A. (Larry) Hug, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Nic (KiRistia) Lampe

Grandchild – Lindsey Lampe

Grandchild – Kelly (Dan) Schnettgoecke

Grandchild – Molly (Sal) Ingargiola

Grandchild – Jake (Ashley) Pfister

Grandchild – Stacey (Chad) Weiss

Grandchild – Corey (Stacey) Knebel

Great Grandchildren – Thirteen.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Martin Keller

Mother – Bertha S. Keller

Husband – Eugene R. “Gene” Pfister – Died 11/11/1997

Brother – Raymond Keller – Died 7/7/1947

Brother – Vincent A. “Bud” Keller – Died 1/20/1969

Brother – Joseph Keller – Infant

Sister – Velma B. Hencke – 7/10/1995

Sister – Laura Keller – Infant 7/7/1947

Sister – Mable M. Keller – Died 10/16/1976

Sister – Cecilia “Sis” Henke – 10/21/1999.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Private interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland-Pierron Volunteer Fire Department/Masses/or Heartland Hospice.