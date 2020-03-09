Ruth L. Stief age 88 of Woburn, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Saturday March 7, 2020 at her home in Woburn.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville IL. with Rev Earl Young officiating. Interment will follow in Mt.Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. In leu of flowers the family prefer memorials in Ruth’s memory be made to the Bond County Humane Society.

Ruth LaVerne Tracy, the daughter of Clarence Tracy and Grace Velma Anderson Tracy, was born on October 1, 1931 in East St. Louis, IL. Ruth was raised in Edgemont where she attended The Edgemont Schools. Ruth’s father died when she was age 14 and Ruth worked for McCoy’s five and dime in St. Louis for several years.Ruth and her family moved to Woburn in 1971 where Ruth worked for the Bond County Housing Authority for 2 years and together she and Robert provided care for many of their grandchildren while their parents worked. Ruth’s family was her life where her greatest joy was caring for her family.

Ruth and Robert E. Stief were united in marriage on July 30, 1948 in Waterloo, IL. They are the parents of nine children of whom seven survive: Robert E. Stief Jr. of Woburn, Ronald L. (Merlita) Stief of Pikesville, TN, David N. (Kim) Stief of Woburn, Wayne Stief of north of Woburn, Brenda L (Tom) Leihser of Highland, Diana D. (Vance) Daniken of Greenville, Theresa M. (Earl) Young of Ocala, Florida, and daughter in-law Tammy Stief of north of Greenville. Ruth is survived by 25 grandchildren: Kristy Sturdivant, Ron Stief, Jimmy Stief, Tim (Heather) Leihser, Kimberly Leihser, Misty (Tim) Greeley, Heather (Tyler) Mueller, Bobby Stief (Kayla Ridings), Shaun (Rachel) Stief, Jason (Erin) Stief, Douglas (Leslie) Stief, Lisa (Kenny) Weiss, Joey Stief, Daniel (Crystal) Daniken, April (Travis) Waters, Rachelle (Austin) Hosick, Vanessa (Kyle) Gibson, Dakota Stief (deceased), Gaige Stief, Garon Stief (Kim Martin), Odessa Stief, Lydia Stief, Isaac Young (deceased), Noah Young, Samuel Young, Benjamin Young, Jonathan Young, 32 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by 4 siblings: Rose Marie Flagg of Marion, Edward Tracy of Edwardsville, Charles (Sharon) Tracy of TX, and James (Jeanie) Tracy of TX.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert on Nov.20, 2008, sons Stanley Stief and Randy Stief, grandsons Dakota Stief and Isaac Earl Wyattman Young, son in-law Dean R. Nordyke, daughter in-law Judy Stief, and siblings: Delores Mauer, Nancy Johnson, Jerry Tracy, Raymond Tracy, and Clarence Tracy.

Ruth is a member of the Sparta Tennessee Baptist Church.