Shirley Ann Clark, age 77, of Greenville passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home. Services will be held at a later date.

She was born January 13, 1943 in Mulberry Grove, IL to Henry B. and Edith Elisa (Frueh) Metzger. She married Marion A. Clark October 7, 1966.

She is survived by her children, Eddie (Sandy) Clark of Maryville, IL, Larry (Cindy) Clark of Maryville, IL, Debbie Whicker of Mulberry Grove, IL, Michele (Chris) Hall of Fishers, IN, and Kathy Gay of Panama City, FL. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Dylan, Brock, Christian, Terry, Jodie, Jill, and Shelli and also survived by five great grandchildren, Mason, Karlie, Kelsie, Abby, and Andrew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and two brothers John Metzger and Raymond Metzger.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Bond County Humane Society or The Greenville First Christian Church

