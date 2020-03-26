Simon Paul Kampwerth, Sr., age 82 of Carlyle, passed away on March 25, 2020. Simon was born in Bartelso, IL on August 30, 1937, son of the late Henry and Rose Mary (Rohr) Kampwerth. He married the love of his life, Barbara Trickey on February 27, 1960, and she survives in Carlyle. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Mr. Kampwerth is also survived by his children, Cindy (Johnny) Gomez, Steve (Carolyn) Kampwerth, and Simon (Sally) Kampwerth, Jr.; 4 grandchildren, Rachele (Ricky) Horton, Jared (Hannah) Kampwerth, Josie Kampwerth, and Avary Kampwerth; 4 great grandchildren, Kelsie and Erick Horton and Ella and Calvin Kampwerth; a brother, Andrew Kampwerth, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Henry (Johanna) Kampwerth, Richard Kampwerth, Marcel (Christine) Kampwerth, and David (Mary) Kampwerth; and his in-laws, Scott and Catherine Trickey, Sr.

Simon was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle, where he was on the Finance Committee and was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1382 in Carlyle for 50 years and a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus #193 for 19 years.

Simon was the owner of Carlyle Lumber and Supply for 55 years. He was a member of the Illinois Lumber and Material Dealers Association and the Cahokia Lumber Association for 50 years. Mr. Kampwerth was also a member of the Mater Dei Fathers and Friends and the Carlyle Jaycees, which he served as president and Citizen of the Year. Simon was one of the Founders of Community Link for 40 years. He served as President and was a member of Carlyle Rotary Club, and he received the Paul Harris Award. He was an active member of the Carlyle Lake Golf Club and was also a member of the Carlyle Audubon Society.

Due to the virus outbreak a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to Mater Dei High School. Memorial donations will also be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

