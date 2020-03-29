Teri Lynn McGibany, 63, of Taylor Springs, passed away at 3:47 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence.

Teri was born September 4, 1956 in Litchfield, the daughter of Laurel and Helen (Lochmann) McGibany. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1974, and went on to attend Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Teri then worked for the State of Illinois Department of Human Services, Montgomery County branch, as a social worker for 33 years, retiring in 2010. She was a past member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Teri was a generous, free spirited lady, with a fantastic sense of humor. She was the life of every party and get together, and could be counted on to help her family and friends any time they were in need. Teri was a mother to many, even though she never had children of her own, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Greg McGibany; niece, Roxanne Huff; and great-great nephew, Owen Park.

Teri is survived by her sisters, Glenda McGibany of Dallas, TX, and Cinda (husband, John) Noak of Springfield; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Noe of Dallas, TX, Laurel Lynn Dollinger of Clinton, MS, Charity Borserine of Dallas, TX, and James Huff of Springfield; 3 great nephews; 6 great nieces; 5 great-great nephews; 2 great-great nieces; and several cousins and friends.

Private family graveside ceremonies will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, with Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr. officiating.

A celebration of Teri’s life will be held on September 4, 2020. More details will be published closer to that date.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086 with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.