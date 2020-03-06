Thomas J. Gad, 80, of Panama, passed away at 8:28 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Tom was born October 25, 1939 in Panama, the son of Thomas J. and Mary G. (Bateson) Gad. He graduated from Hillsboro High School, and went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, Tom went on to work as an electrician in the Chicagoland area for over 40 years. He married Crystal Hagemann on November 25, 1988 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. Tom was a long-time member of the IBEW Local 150. He was an avid pool player, and he enjoyed watching drag racing, NASCAR, and Indy racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Gad; step-son, Jeffery Peters; step- father, Ernie Kovic; and step-mother, Beulah Gad.

Tom is survived by his wife, Crystal Gad of Panama; daughter, Kimberly Dukes of Westchester; son, Ron (wife, Carrie) Gad of Round Lake; step-daughter, Kim (husband, Doug) Chesser of Panama; grandchildren, Jackie Dukes, Megan Gad, Alexis Chesser, Whitney (husband, Tim) Lacy, Hannah Chesser, Ryan Peters, Emma Peters, Cole Olson, Jessica Allen, and Ryann Olson; and niece, Sherri Gad.

Tom will be cremated, and no public ceremonies will be held. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Union Cemetery in Panama.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut Street, Panama, IL 62077 with arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.