Virginia A. Ratermann, age 93, of Breese, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born July 20, 1926 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna, nee Deiters, Ortmann.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Ratermann whom she married June 28, 1950 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died November 27, 1995; grandson, Jason Brandmeyer; great-grandson, Talen Pingsterhaus; son-in-law, Charles Brandmeyer; siblings, Leo Ortmann and wife Helen, Walter Ortmann and wife Mary, Vince Ortmann and wife Marcella, Frank Ortmann and wife Dolores, Caroline Hemker and husband Ben, Irene Frerker and husband Herman, and Eugenia “Doll” Dierkes and husband Clarence “Dick”; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Wilhelmina, nee Woltering, Ratermann; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dorothy Ratermann, Cletus Fehrmann, Paul Ratermann, James Ratermann, Mary Ratermann, Wilbert and Ruth Ratermann, Joan and Simon Plebanek, Thomas Ratermann, Mark and Barbara Ratermann, and Sr. Mary Jane Ratermann, ASC.

Surviving are her children, Anita Brandmeyer of Germantown, Michael (Cindy) Ratermann of Aviston, Marvin (Nancy) Ratermann of Aviston, Jeannie (Bill) Brendel of Albers, Linda (Clete Thole) Ratermann of Okawville, and David Ratermann of Breese; grandchildren, Jeffrey Brandmeyer, Julie (Jerry) Kinnamann, Jeana (Craig) Buscher, Jennifer Boshera, Heather Ratermann, Andrea (Jake) Kampwerth, Brianna Ratermann, Colt Ratermann, Lee (Laura) Brendel, Ryan (Kimmy) Brendel, and Brandy (Brad) Pingsterhaus; 14 greatgrandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dan Ratermann of Branson, MO, Jerome Ratermann of Sparta, Deane (Jack) Richter of Breese, and Pat Fehrmann of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Virginia was a homemaker and farmer’s wife. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese. She enjoyed quilting, puzzles, needlepoint, and embroidery.

All services will be private and interment will be in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children or the Clinton County Extension Foundation and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.