Wanda Marie Pourchot, age 78, of Highland, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Highland Healthcare.

She was born November 11, 1941 in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Kit Carson and Laura, nee Clark, Curry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ralpha Curry; two brothers, Marvin Curry and John Curry; and sister-in-law, Terry Curry.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Gene Cox, and her grandson, James Long, all of Highland; her aunt, Connie Clark of Bella Vista, Arkansas; nephew, Patrick (Amy) Curry, and great-nieces and -nephews of St. Louis, and many cousins residing throughout Missouri and Kansas.

Wanda graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis. For over 40 years, she was an executive legal assistant, first at the law firm of Stolar, Heitzmann, Eder, Seigel and Harris, then at Thompson & Coburn, both located in St. Louis. For the past 15 years, she was a realtor at Coldwell Banker in Highland. She was a member of the Highland Southern Baptist Church. She enjoyed thinking of and providing for others’ needs in front of her own. She was a hard-working woman who never shied away from anything. She ADORED her grandson, and loved spending time with her family.

A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the family and will be received through Meridith Funeral Home in Highland, who is serving the family. Online condolences and fond memories may be left for the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com.