Warren E. Jenkins Sr., 84, of Greenville, IL, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at DePaul Hospital, Bridgeton, MO.

Warren was born October 16, 1935, to Warren and Emma (nee Landreth) Jenkins in Granite City, IL. He was raised by Doug & Julie LeRoy. He married Maria Onwander in Germany.

He served 25 years in the Army rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class. After retiring from the Army, he worked 20 years at B-Line, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Emma Jenkins; 1st wife, Maria Jenkins; son, Warren E. Jenkins, Jr., sister, Betty LeRoy.

He is survived by his son, William (Michele) Jenkins, Pierron, IL; grandchildren, Kathleen (Chris) Somraty, Jeremy Jenkins (significant other, Alexis Zewe), Christian Jenkins, Cassandra Jenkins, Emily Kossakoski and Erin Kossakoski.

Memorials may be made to the Highland Animal Shelter.

Visitation: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11:00 am to 12:00 noon, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 12:00 noon, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Clergy: Rev. Billy Blackmon

Interment: Gullick Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL