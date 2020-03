William Thomas Long Jr. age 77 of Nokomis, Illinois, passed away 4:45 am Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Illinois.

Graveside funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Smith Grove Cemetery. Due to health concerns, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time from 12:00 Noon – 12:45 Saturday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. You can express your condolences to the family online at www.donnellwiegand.com.