Alberta L. Nottmeyer, age 92 of Hoffman, passed away at the Carlyle Healthcare Center on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Mrs. Nottmeyer was born on April 11, 1927, a daughter of the late Frederick and Ida (Bultman) Karmeier. She married Paul Lueking on May 3, 1947, and he preceded her in death on August 11, 1953. She married Carl Nottmeyer on January 26, 1957, and he preceded her in death on June 7, 2008.

Mrs. Nottmeyer is survived by her children – Glenn Lueking and wife Pam of Hoffman, IL, Lowell Lueking and wife Marilyn of Lake Wylie, SC, Yvonne Richert and husband Rick of Marion, IL and Candace Heseman and husband Keith of Hoyleton, Illinois; her grandchildren – Keith Lueking and wife Andrea, Kim Barnes and husband Hallie, Julie Lueking, Mike Lueking and wife Danielle, Tom Lueking and fiancé Sara, Dustin Richert and wife Amanda, Cody Richert and fiancé Meghan, Nicole McBride and husband Kevin, and Collin Heseman; and her great grandchildren – Zachary and Kelsey Barnes, McKenna, Maya and Michael Lueking, Parker and Alex Lueking, Julianna and Cooper Richert, and Jacob and Cameron McBride.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and her siblings – Wilbert Karmeier, Frederick Karmeier, Jr., Margaret Harmening, Arthur Karmeier, Agnes Wilkerson, Laura Karmeier, Dorothy Ripplinger, and Loretta Brune, and their spouses.

Mrs. Nottmeyer was a devoted housewife and member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and Cardinals baseball.

Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Nottmeyer are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.