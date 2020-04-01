The youngest of seven, Barbara A. Rakers was born in St Jacob and raised north of Highland, IL. She graduated from St Paul High School in 1959, and was married in 1961. She worked at Farmers and Merchants bank before leaving to raise her family.

She was always a volunteer for the many organizations that her 5 children were involved in. As her children began to enter college, Barbara decided to return to school and in 1986 she earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Southwest Illinois College. She then went on to serve as the Director of Administrative Services for Faith Countryside Homes for 17 years. She enjoyed genealogy, photography, and collecting antiques. And she was known for her extensive collection of angel figurines. She was a devoted grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking delight and pride in their accomplishments.

She was very involved in parish work, and served on the parish council and school board. Above all, her faith was her passion and she was known and loved for being a caring devoted family member and friend. She was a rock of faith and kindness for many and could always be counted on to offer assistance to others in times of trouble. Her concern was always for others, downplaying her own struggles and never giving voice to pity or negativity. She was beloved in her community and will be missed by many.

Barb was involved in many clubs and organizations–St Paul Catholic Church, Highland IL, member of the Cursillo Movement; Daughters of Isabella, Sacred Heart Circle #237 (Treasurer); Daughters of the American Revolution – Silver Creek Chapter (Registrar); Looking Glass Prairie Genealogy Group; St. Anne Altar Society; Ladies Auxillary to the Knights of Columbus Council #1510; Collinsville Area Camera Club; Highland Celebrations-Cancer Support Group at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Vernon Rakers of Highland, IL; sons, Joseph Rakers and his wife, Marie Susan of St. Louis, MO; Lawrence Rakers and his wife, Carol of Wilmington, MA; Michael Rakers and his wife, Rosie of Schererville, IN; daughters, Susan Rakers of Indianapolis, IN, and Cynthia Clark and husband Chris of Ballwin, MO; Grandchildren, Courtney, Sarah, Emily, Samantha, James, Joseph, Jonathan, Amanda, and Anastasia; brothers, Alvin Daiber, Charles and wife Ruthanne Daiber; sister, Doris Bugger; sister-in-law, Margaret Daiber.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Sarah Daiber; brothers, Paul, George, Leonard and his wife Alice; sister-in-law Rochelle; brother-in-law Cletus Bugger.

In lieu of flower or gifts, we ask you to donate to the Autism Society in Barbara’s Name.

A Celebration of Life to be planned in the future.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.