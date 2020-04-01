Our beloved Brittany Marie Elling Slone, age 30, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Brittany was born to Michele and Ted Elling on April 5, 1989. She grew up in Breese, Illinois, where she graduated from Central Community High School.

Brittany’s greatest love was her five children: Summer, Autumn, Harlan, Hope, and T.J. She treasured having fun with them, and especially enjoyed taking them swimming, playing together, and going on outdoor adventures. She always looked forward to celebrating holidays and milestones with her family and kids.

All who knew and loved Brittany were touched by her strength of spirit, kindness, and gratitude. She will always be remembered for her fun sense of humor, beautiful smile, and contagious laugh. Her family and friends are grateful for many happy memories throughout her all too short life.

Brittany is survived by her children, her mother and father, grandparents Rosemary and Jerry Jennings of Carlyle, IL and Shad and Sue Overstreet of Redding ,CA, and many other family members who are heartbroken at her loss.

We take comfort in believing that Brittany is now at peace in the loving presence and comfort of God. Her greatest gifts to this world are the five incredible children in whom her beauty and memory continue. For donations to their education fund, please contact Zieren Funeral Home of Carlyle, IL for information.

A memorial service to celebrate Brittany’s life will be held at a later date. Details will be shared as soon as available on the Zieren Funeral Home website.