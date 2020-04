Daniel J. (Dan) Beckemeyer, age 56 of Breese, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese

on Monday, April 13, 2020. Dan was the loving husband of Lori (Kuhl) Beckemeyer, and proud

father of Abbey (Joel) McIntyre, Arielle Beckemeyer, and Audra Beckemeyer (special friend

Matthew Spears). Daniel was joyfully anticipating the arrival of Baby McIntyre.

Private service will be held at a later date.

